Fire hits LPG station near residential area of Indonesia's Bekasi regency, 12 injured, agency says

Summary Antara cited Idham Kholid, a disaster mitigation official in Bekasi, as saying that there were no deaths from the incident but 12 people suffered from injuries
JAKARTA (Reuters) – A fire broke out at a liquefied petroleum gas filling station near a residential area in Indonesia's Bekasi regency, east of the capital Jakarta, injuring at least 12, state news agency Antara said on Thursday, citing the local disaster mitigation agency.
A raging fire late on Wednesday turned the night sky orange, local news channels reported.
Antara cited Idham Kholid, a disaster mitigation official in Bekasi, as saying that there were no deaths from the incident but 12 people suffered from injuries. Some houses and vehicles were also damaged, Idham said.
The cause of the fire remained unclear.