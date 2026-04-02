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Fire hits LPG station near residential area of Indonesia's Bekasi regency, 12 injured, agency says

Fire hits LPG station near residential area of Indonesia's Bekasi regency, 12 injured, agency says
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Summary Antara cited Idham Kholid, a disaster mitigation official in Bekasi, as ​saying ​that there were ⁠no deaths from the incident but 12 people ​suffered from injuries

JAKARTA (Reuters) – A fire ‌broke out at a liquefied petroleum gas filling station ​near a residential area ​in Indonesia's Bekasi regency, east of the capital ​Jakarta, injuring at least 12, ​state news agency Antara said on Thursday, citing the local disaster ​mitigation agency.

A raging fire ​late on Wednesday turned the night ‌sky orange, local news channels reported.

Antara cited Idham Kholid, a disaster mitigation official in Bekasi, as ​saying ​that there were no deaths from the incident but 12 people ​suffered from injuries. Some ​houses and vehicles were also damaged, Idham said.

The cause of ​the fire remained ​unclear.

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