UAE rejects reports of changes to residency status of Iranian nationals

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs UAE has dismissed media reports claiming changes to the residency status of Iranian nationals in the United Arab Emirates, calling them inaccurate.

Some reports had alleged that visas of Iranian residents were being cancelled amid Iran attacks on the UAE. However, the ministry clarified that such claims are false.

According to a statement, the Iranian community remains a respected and valued part of the UAE’s social fabric. The ministry emphasized that all residents are treated in accordance with established laws, procedures, and institutional frameworks, ensuring their safety and well-being without exception.

It further noted that Iran is among more than 200 countries whose citizens reside in the UAE, contributing to the country’s diverse and open society.

الإمارات تؤكد احتضانها جالية إيرانية تشكل جزءاً من نسيجها المجتمعي المتنوعhttps://t.co/v2yn4vn32w pic.twitter.com/4lG11Ny9H4 — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) April 1, 2026

The clarification comes amid heightened regional tensions, with the UAE being among the countries in the region where Iran has reportedly targeted US-related interests.

