(Reuters) – Myanmar's parliament will hold a bicameral vote to elect a president ​on Friday, house speaker Aung Lin Dwe said ‌on Thursday, with the country's former military chief and junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in the running for the position.

The 69-year-old ​general, who led a 2021 coup that ​ousted the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate ⁠Aung San Suu Kyi and triggered a civil war, stepped ​down as Myanmar's top military commander on Monday, after ​15 years in the position.

On the same day, a member of Myanmar's lower house of parliament nominated him as a vice ​presidential candidate, alongside two other contenders put forward by ​the upper house and a block of military representatives in parliament.

A ‌joint ⁠meeting of both houses, including the military-appointed lawmakers, will be held at 10.00 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Friday to elect a president from among those ​three vice presidential ​candidates.

"The three ⁠candidates selected by their respective groups meet the necessary qualifications," Aung Lin Dwe ​said, according to parliamentary proceedings broadcast on ​state ⁠media.

The move follows a controversial election held in December and January that was won by a military-backed Union Solidarity and ⁠Development ​Party but widely derided as ​a sham by the United Nations and many Western countries.