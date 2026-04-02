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Myanmar parliament to hold vote to elect president on Friday, house speaker says

Myanmar parliament to hold vote to elect president on Friday, house speaker says
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Summary A ‌joint ⁠meeting of both houses, including the military-appointed lawmakers, will be held at 10.00 a.m. local time on Friday to elect a president from among ​three vice presidential candidates

(Reuters) – Myanmar's parliament will hold a bicameral vote to elect a president ​on Friday, house speaker Aung Lin Dwe said ‌on Thursday, with the country's former military chief and junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in the running for the position.

The 69-year-old ​general, who led a 2021 coup that ​ousted the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and triggered a civil war, stepped ​down as Myanmar's top military commander on Monday, after ​15 years in the position.

On the same day, a member of Myanmar's lower house of parliament nominated him as a vice ​presidential candidate, alongside two other contenders put forward by ​the upper house and a block of military representatives in parliament.

A ‌joint meeting of both houses, including the military-appointed lawmakers, will be held at 10.00 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Friday to elect a president from among those ​three vice presidential ​candidates.

"The three candidates selected by their respective groups meet the necessary qualifications," Aung Lin Dwe ​said, according to parliamentary proceedings broadcast on ​state media.

The move follows a controversial election held in December and January that was won by a military-backed Union Solidarity and Development ​Party but widely derided as ​a sham by the United Nations and many Western countries.

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