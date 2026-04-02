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China calls for promoting Middle East ceasefire in talks with EU, Germany

China calls for promoting Middle East ceasefire in talks with EU, Germany
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Summary China has called US-Israeli attacks on Iran a violation of international law ⁠and demanded an end to the military action

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday repeated calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in conversations with Western counterparts, widening its diplomatic effort to end the war that has disrupted the global energy market.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the Middle East situation in separate phone calls with the European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas and ⁠Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, appealing for joint efforts to push for a prompt end to the war.

A ceasefire is the key to safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Wang told Kallas, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.

"All parties should work to build a broader consensus to this end and create the necessary conditions," Wang was quoted as telling Kallas.

Also Read: Macron says it is unrealistic to open Hormuz Strait by force

Separately, the Chinese diplomat told Wadephul that as ⁠responsible major countries, China and Germany should uphold an objective and impartial stance and play a constructive role in the process, according to another Chinese statement.

China has called US-Israeli attacks on Iran a violation of international law ⁠and demanded an end to the military action, which triggered Iranian strikes against Israel, US bases and Gulf states.

Wang on Thursday called for the protection of ⁠sovereignty and security of the Gulf countries, as well as the safety of civilians, non-military targets and maritime routes, adding diplomatic pressure ⁠on not just the US and Israel but also Iran to come to the table for negotiations for a ceasefire.

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Iran-US-Israel war Middle East China International

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