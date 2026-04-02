Austria declines US request to use airspace for potential Iran strikes

VIENNA (Web Desk) - Austria has declined a request from the United States to use its airspace for military operations targeting Iran, according to officials in Vienna.

Austria’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that it rejected multiple requests from Washington seeking permission to conduct operations against Iran via Austrian airspace.

The ministry emphasised that the decision aligns with Austria’s longstanding policy of neutrality.

Officials stated that maintaining neutrality remains a core principle of Austria’s foreign and defence policy, and allowing such military access would contradict that stance.

The development follows similar refusals from other European nations, including France, Spain, and Italy, which have also reportedly denied the United States permission to use their airspace for potential military action against Iran.

Also Read: Could NATO be collateral damage from Trump's Iran war?

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be unrealistic to launch a military operation to force open the Strait of Hormuz, after US President Donald Trump challenged US allies to ⁠work towards reopening it.

“Some people defend the idea of freeing the Strait of Hormuz by force via a military operation, a position sometimes expressed by the United States, although it has varied,” Macron ⁠told reporters during a trip to South Korea.

“This was never the option we have supported because it ⁠is unrealistic,” he added.

“It would take forever, and would expose all those ⁠who go through the Strait to risks from the guardians ⁠of the revolution but also ballistic missiles,” he said.