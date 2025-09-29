Israel's Netanyahu apologises to Qatar for attack on Doha

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret for an Israeli attack in Doha to Qatar's leader on Monday in a three-way call with US President Donald Trump, the White House said.



The White House said Netanyahu also expressed regret for Israel violating Qatari sovereignty and "affirmed that Israel will not conduct such an attack again in the future."

"The leaders discussed a proposal for ending the war in Gaza, prospects for a more secure Middle East, and the need for greater understanding between their countries," the White House said before a news conference with Trump and the Israeli prime minister.

Trump hosted Netanyahu for talks on Monday to press him to back a Gaza peace proposal aimed at ending a nearly 2-year-old war that has seen Israel face growing international isolation.

PM Shehbaz welcomes Trump's 20-point plan to end Gaza war

On 9th September, Israel had carried out an airstrike on the headquarters of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha. The attack killed five members of the organisation, including the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, as well as a Qatari security officer.

Hamas stated that the target of the strike was its senior leadership; however, all the leaders remained unharmed. At the time of the attack, the Hamas leadership was discussing the Gaza ceasefire plan proposed by the United States.