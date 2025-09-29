PM Shehbaz welcomes Trump's 20-point plan to end Gaza war

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan to bring an end to the nearly two-year-long Israeli invasion of Gaza.

His statement came in a post on X as President Trump greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for talks on the US-led initiative. Before the meeting, Trump told reporters he was “very confident” that there would be peace in Gaza, despite scepticism from multiple sides.

In his remarks, PM Shehbaz wrote: “I welcome President Trump’s 20-point plan to ensure an end to the war in Gaza. I am also convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region.”

It is also my firm belief that… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 29, 2025

The prime minister also praised Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff for his role in shaping the proposal, while reiterating that the two-state solution was “essential” for lasting peace.

Trump’s peace plan

Reports from Israel’s Channel 12 and Axios outlined Trump’s peace plan, which envisions an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, both alive and deceased. It calls for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, excluding Hamas but involving the Palestinian Authority, and deployment of Arab and Muslim peacekeepers to secure the territory.

The plan also proposes internationally funded reconstruction programmes, backed by regional contributors. According to sources, Israel was not directly involved in drafting the plan, though the details were shared with Netanyahu.

Trump, speaking at the White House, reiterated his optimism: “I’m very confident,” he told reporters when asked if all parties were on board.

Regional discussions

Earlier this month, Trump met leaders from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Turkiye, and Indonesia on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly. During that meeting, Trump highlighted the urgency of securing the release of hostages, saying, “We have to get the hostages back … this is the group that can do it, more than any other.”

PM Shehbaz, speaking to Pakistani journalists in London, described the talks as “very constructive” and expressed hope that “very soon, a positive result may come that in the Gaza war, there may be a ceasefire.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt meanwhile told Fox News that Israel and Hamas were “very close” to agreeing on a framework deal. She said Trump would hold further talks with Qatari officials, who have acted as intermediaries with Hamas.

Israeli, Arab concerns

While many Arab states have signalled support for the US plan, some have sought revisions. Cairo, according to diplomatic sources, has demanded guarantees that the Palestinian Authority not be sidelined from administering Gaza. Other Arab officials have raised concerns about ensuring Israeli compliance once hostages are freed.

In Israel, Netanyahu faces growing pressure from the families of hostages and a weary public. However, his coalition risks collapse if far-right ministers view concessions as too extensive.

US officials said the plan, shaped by envoy Steve Witkoff and former Trump adviser Jared Kushner, was more a framework of objectives than a fully detailed roadmap. Nevertheless, Washington is pressing both sides to bridge gaps to reach a ceasefire.

Gaza casualties

As diplomacy continued, the conflict’s toll mounted. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that at least 50 people, including five aid seekers, were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours. A further 184 were injured.

The ministry said the total death toll since October 7, 2023, had reached 66,055, with 168,346 others injured.

Israeli tanks meanwhile advanced deeper into Gaza City, one of the most significant operations of recent weeks. Netanyahu declared his intention to eradicate Hamas from its remaining strongholds, even as Washington sought to bring the conflict to an end.