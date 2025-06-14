Iran launches waves of missiles at Israel in response to airstrikes

World World Iran launches waves of missiles at Israel in response to airstrikes

Iranian attack came as Tehran’s defence system intercepted fresh projectiles from Israel

Topline At least 20 senior Iranian commanders killed in Israeli attack on Iran

Iran says at least one Israeli fighter jet was downed by air defense and that its pilot detained

US said it had no part in the operation, though Donald Trump admits of having information

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 14 Jun 2025 08:21:42 PKT

TEL AVIV/DUBAI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran and Israel targeted each other with missiles and airstrikes early on Saturday after Israel launched its biggest-ever air offensive against its longtime foe in a bid to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israel's two largest cities, sending residents rushing into shelters as successive waves of Iranian missiles streaked across the skies. The military said its air defence systems were operating.

"In the last hour, dozens of missiles have been launched at the state of Israel from Iran, some of which were intercepted," the Israeli military said.

It said rescue teams were working at a number of locations across the country where fallen projectiles were reported, without commenting on casualties.

The strikes come hours after the Israeli regime, in unprovoked aggression, targeted locations in Iranian territory, including residential buildings.

The Iranian counterstrikes began without notice, and images and footage began to appear of missile after missile penetrating Israel’s missile defenses and exploding upon impact on their targets. Huge fireballs lighted up the night sky in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as they did.

Reports say Israel’s ministry of war has been hit. Israeli air defense batteries around other specific targets were also taken out before missiles came down on the higher-profile targets.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a brief statement after the strikes began that dozens of Israeli targets, including military sites and airbases, were being hit in pinpoint strikes. It said more details would be offered later.

In a second statement later at about midnight, the IRGC said the force’s missile and drone units had targeted the Israeli military bases that had been used to initiate the strikes on Iran, as well as industrial weapon manufacturing and other military sites deep in Israel. The statement said intelligence collected, including through satellite imagery, showed dozens of ballistic missiles had hit their targets.

ISRAEL FIRE SERVICE SAYS RESPONDING TO 'MAJOR' INCIDENTS FROM IRAN MISSILE ATTACK

Israel's firefighting service said its teams were responding to several "major" incidents resulting from an Iranian missile attack, including efforts to rescue people trapped in a high-rise building.

"Firefighting crews are handling several major incidents, mainly in the Dan region" around Tel Aviv, a statement said, adding that "firefighters are working in a high-rise building to rescue trapped individuals and extinguish a fire, as well as responding to two additional destruction sites."

AFP footage from central Tel Aviv showed fire and smoke rising from a condo tower, a large hole ripped open by an explosion at its base.

After Israel targeted military and nuclear sites across Iran, the Islamic Republic sent a fleet of drones, followed by two salvoes of missiles.

"In both series, more than 150 missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted by air defense systems", Israel's military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a statement.

"There are a limited number of hits on buildings, some from shrapnel from the interception", he added.

Immediately after the first salvo, a thick plume of smoke billowed over the coastal Israeli city of Tel Aviv, an AFP journalist reported.

A residential building next to the defence ministry in Tel Aviv was also struck.

Resident Chen Gabizon, 30, told AFP he ran to the building's underground shelter after receiving an alert notification.

AFPTV images of the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan showed a street littered with debris of damaged nearby buildings whose facades were torn by a missile's blast.

First responders worked to remove a dozen vehicles destroyed by bits of fallen concrete, metal bars and wooden planks from a destroyed residential building.

A spokesman for Israel's first responders agency, the Magen David Adom, said on private Israeli television channel 12 that 21 people were injured by the missiles, including two in serious condition.

ISRAEL, IRAN LAUNCH MORE BARRAGES AS ISRAEL AIMS TO WIPE OUT TEHRAN'S NUCLEAR PROGRAM

Iran and Israel targeted each other with airstrikes early on Saturday (Jun 14) after Israel launched its biggest-ever offensive against its long-time foe in a bid to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, the country's two largest cities before dawn, sending residents rushing into shelters. The military said its air defence systems were operating, seeking to intercept Iranian missiles.

"In the last hour, dozens of missiles have been launched at the state of Israel from Iran, some of which were intercepted," the Israeli military said.

It said rescue teams were operating at a number of locations across the country where fallen projectiles were reported, without commenting on casualties.

Several explosions were heard in the Iranian capital Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The Fars news agency said two projectiles hit Tehran's Mehrabad airport, and Iranian media said flames were reported there. Close to key Iranian leadership sites, the airport hosts an air force base with fighter jets and transport aircraft.

Israeli media said a suspected missile came down in Tel Aviv, and a Reuters witness heard a loud boom in Jerusalem. It was unclear whether Iranian strikes or Israeli defensive measures were behind the activity.

The Fars news agency said Tehran launched a third wave of airstrikes on Saturday after two salvos on Friday night.

Those were in response to Israel's attacks on Iran early on Friday against commanders, nuclear scientists, military targets and nuclear sites.

In central Tel Aviv, a high-rise building was hit during a wave of the missile attacks, damaging the lower third of the structure, which stands in a densely populated urban area. An apartment block in nearby Ramat Gan was destroyed.

Israel's ambulance service said 34 people were injured on Friday night in the Tel Aviv area, most with minor injuries. Police later said one person had died.

The United States military helped shoot down Iranian missiles headed for Israel on Friday, two US officials said.

Israel's military said Iran fired fewer than 100 missiles on Friday and that most were intercepted or fell short. Several buildings in and around Tel Aviv were hit.

The Israeli strikes on Iran throughout the day and the Iranian retaliation raised fears of a broader regional conflagration, although Iran's allies Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon have been decimated by Israel.

MEHRABAD AIRPORT HIT WITH PROJECTILES, NEW EXPLOSIONS REPORTED WEST OF TEHRAN

There are reports of new explosions in the Iranian capital over the past hour, including at Tehran’s Mehrabad international airport.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-run Fars News Agency has now confirmed that at least two projectiles have hit the airport area.

Iranian media is also reporting that explosions have been heard in the Vardavard area, west of the airport.

NEW WAVE OF ISRAELI ATTACKS TARGETING ISFAHAN: REPORT

London-based news outlet Iran International is reporting that Iranian air defences are attempting to shoot down a new wave of Israeli projectiles attacking the city of Isfahan.

On Friday, the Israeli Air Force said it had struck an Iranian nuclear facility near the city, located 450km (280 miles) south of Tehran.

It’s currently unclear if the same site is being attacked. We will bring you more information when we have it.

Sirens sounded across Israel and loud booms shook the air as Israeli interceptors could be seen arcing up toward the Iranian missiles. An Israeli military official said dozens of incoming missiles were detected.

The Israeli military’s Home Front Command has instructed people to move into shelters ahead of an expected Iranian missile attack.

The army says Iran has launched missiles, and the safety order applies to the entire country.

The Iranian attack came as Tehran’s defence system intercepted fresh projectiles as several explosions were heard in the city and its surrounding areas on Friday evening, Iranian state media reported, more than 12 hours after a huge wave of Israeli attacks on the country.

“There were reports of explosions heard in the west of Tehran province,” in the cities of Shahriar and Malard and around the neighbourhood of Chitgar in Tehran city, state news agency IRNA reported, while Mehr agency reported a blast in Pakdasht southeast of the capital.

IRNA said Tehran’s defences were activated. “News received indicates that enemy projectiles have been intercepted by Tehran’s defences,” it said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Mehr news agency said a “massive explosion” was heard in Isfahan, a major city in central Iran, in a province that is home to several nuclear facilities.

“A few minutes ago, a massive explosion was heard in Isfahan,” Mehr said without immediately elaborating.

The Israeli military said it struck Iran’s nuclear facility in Isfahan as it pressed on with its strikes on the Islamic Republic’s military and nuclear sites. “I can now confirm that we struck the nuclear facility in Isfahan. The operation is still ongoing,” military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told journalists.

In a major setback for Iran, at least 20 senior Iranian commanders including the head of the revolutionary guards, Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, were killed in Israel's strikes on Iran on Friday, two regional sources told Reuters.

Israel launched widescale strikes against Iran on Friday, saying it targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders during the start of a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Iran had launched about 100 drones towards Israeli territory in retaliation, which Israel is working to intercept, Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said.

Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions including at the country's main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, while Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran will make Israel "regret" its deadly attack which targeted multiple areas including nuclear sites.

"The Iranian nation and the country´s officials will not remain silent in the face of this crime, and the legitimate and powerful response of the Islamic Republic of Iran will make the enemy regret its foolish act," Pezeshkian said in a video statement aired on state TV.



REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS CHIEF HOSSEIN SALAMI KILLED

Iranian state television reported that Hossein Salami, the chief of the elite Revolutionary Guards corps, had been killed and the unit's headquarters in Tehran had been hit. Several children had been killed in a strike on a residential area in the capital, it said.

Firefighters work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, on June 13, 2025.



"We are at a decisive moment in Israel's history," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded video message.

"Moments ago Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement that Israel had "unleashed its wicked and bloody" hand in a crime against Iran and that it would receive "a bitter fate for itself".

An Israeli military official said Israel was striking "dozens" of nuclear and military targets including the facility at Natanz in central Iran. The official said Iran had enough material to make 15 nuclear bombs within days.

The United States said it had no part in the operation, which raises the risk of a fresh escalation in tensions in the Middle East, a major oil producing region.

Alongside extensive air strikes, Israel's Mossad spy agency led a series of covert sabotage operations inside Iran, Axios reported, citing a senior Israeli official. These operations were aimed at damaging Iran’s strategic missile sites and its air defence capabilities.

Iranian state media reported that at least two nuclear scientists, Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi were killed in Israeli strikes in Tehran.

People gather in the street in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, on June 13, 2025.



Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport was closed until further notice, and Israel's air defence units stood at high alert for possible retaliatory strikes from Iran.

"Following the pre-emptive strike by the State of Israel against Iran, a missile and UAV (drone) attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate time frame," Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said tens of thousands of soldiers had been called up and "prepared across all borders".

"We are amidst a historic campaign unlike any other. This is a critical operation to prevent an existential threat, by an enemy who is intent on destroying us," he said.

Israeli Minister Gideon Saar was holding "marathon of calls" with counterparts around the world regarding Israel's attack on Iran, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

ISRAEL BANS GATHERINGS, SHUTS SCHOOLS AND OFFICES

In a statement issued by an Israeli military spokesperson, a ban has been ordered “on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, with the exception of essential businesses” across the country starting at 0000 GMT (0300 local time).

The order comes after reports that Israel has struck targets in Iran.

The statement said that an “immediate change will take place” in the country’s defence policy.

“As part of the changes, it was decided to move all regions of the country from a full activity level to a necessary activity level.”

TALKS WITH IRAN

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and that the United States was hoping to get back to the negotiating table, in an interview with Fox News after the start of the Israeli air strikes on Iran.

"We will see," Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin quoted Trump as saying in a post on X.

U.S. officials have repeatedly said that any new nuclear deal with Iran - to replace a failed 2015 accord between Tehran and six world powers - must include a commitment to scrap enrichment, viewed as a potential pathway to developing nuclear bombs.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly denied such intentions, saying it wants nuclear energy only for civilian purposes, and has publicly rejected Washington's demand to scrap enrichment as an attack on its national sovereignty.

Iran's government said in a statement that Israel's "cowardly" attack shows why Tehran insists on enrichment, nuclear technology and missile power.

Trump would convene a meeting of the National Security Council on Friday morning, the White House said. He had said on Thursday an Israeli strike on Iran "could very well happen" but reiterated his hopes for a peaceful resolution.

Iran's armed forces spokesperson said Israel and its chief ally the United States would pay a "heavy price" for the attack, accusing Washington of providing support for the operation.

While the U.S. tried to distance itself from Israel's military operation, an Israeli official told public broadcaster Kan that Israel had coordinated with Washington on Iran.

'US NOT INVOLVED'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States was not involved in the strikes and Tel Aviv had acted unilaterally for self-defence.

Statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio



“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its… pic.twitter.com/5FFesh3dkF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2025

"Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel," he said.

The attacks triggered sharp falls in stock prices in Asian trade on Friday, led by a selloff in U.S. futures.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent had surged 7.3% to $74.40 by 0556 GMT, its highest since April 2, before Trump's sweeping tariffs announcement.

TWO ISRAELI JETS SHOT DOWN, CLAIMS IRANIAN MEDIA

The Iranian army shot down two Israeli fighter jets involved in Friday’s airstrikes on Iranian territory and has taken an Israeli woman pilot into custody, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

The Iranian army has not officially confirmed the downing of the jets, though Tasnim also reported that a separate Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was brought down in the central city of Qom.

In response, Israeli army spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee denied the reports, calling them “completely baseless” and accusing Iranian media of fabricating information.

Independent verification of both sides' claims and counterclaims is impossible due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization issued a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions), announcing that the country’s airspace will be closed to all flights until 2.00 pm local time on Saturday, according to state news agency IRNA.

NUCLEAR TALKS

U.S. and Iranian officials were scheduled to hold a sixth round of talks on Tehran's escalating uranium enrichment programme in Oman on Sunday, according to officials from both countries and their Omani mediators.

A U.S. official said those talks were still scheduled to proceed despite the Israeli attack.

The Israeli military said on Friday that it was forced to act based on new intelligence information showing that Iran was "approaching the point of no return" in the development of a nuclear weapon.

Israel has severely weakened Iran's Middle East allies since the war in Gaza erupted in October, 2023, assassinating top leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

A source familiar with U.S. intelligence reports said there had been no recent change in the U.S. intelligence assessment that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei had not authorised the restarting of the nuclear weapons programme that was shuttered in 2003.

IAEA CHIEF GROSSI: 'EXERCISE MAXIMUM RESTRAINT'

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi described the attacks as "deeply concerning".

"I have repeatedly stated that nuclear facilities must never be attacked regardless of the context or circumstances as it could harm both people and the environment.

Such attacks have serious implications for nuclear safety, security, and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security," he said in a statement.

"I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation. I reiterate that any military action that jeopardizes the safety and security of nuclear facilities risks grave consequences for the people of Iran, the region, and beyond."

Grossi said the IAEA was monitoring the situation closely and stood ready to provide technical assistance.

"I have indicated to the respective authorities my readiness to travel at the earliest to assess the situation and ensure safety, security and non-proliferation in Iran," he added.



My statement to the @IAEAorg Board of Governors today on the situation in Iran.pic.twitter.com/oDUXA6nWlD — Rafael Mariano Grossi (@rafaelmgrossi) June 13, 2025

FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS

Emirates airline said flights to and from Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Iran had been cancelled after Israel’s strikes sparking concerns of a wider escalation.

Several flights scheduled for Friday and one Tehran flight on Saturday were listed as cancelled on the airline’s website, with the Dubai international airport also reporting that “some flights at [DXB] and DWC — Al Maktoum International have been cancelled or delayed due to airspace closures over Iran, Iraq, and Syria” in a statement on X.

The United Arab Emirates capital’s international airport warned of flight disruptions.

“Flight disruptions are expected through today at Zayed International Airport. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest status of their flights before travelling to the airport,” the Abu Dhabi airport said in a statement on X.