Israeli military attacks Yemen to assassinate senior Houthi figure: reports

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Israeli media said on Saturday that the Israeli military recently attacked Yemen, attempting to assassinate senior Houthi figure.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who control parts of Yemen, have carried out more than 100 attacks on ships plying the Red Sea since November 2023, in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Earlier, Yemen's Houthi rebel movement has issued a warning to the United States and Israel that an attack on Iran - an increasingly likely possibility - could result in a new round of conflict escalation in the region.

The group well-known for its campaign of attacks on shipping, which only subsided after a U.S. air campaign created conditions for a truce earlier this year. That truce may be in danger in the event of a conflict with Iran, the Houthis' primary military sponsor, the group hinted on Wednesday.

"We are at the highest level of preparedness for any possible American escalation against us," a Houthi source told Newsweek on Wednesday. "Any escalation against the Islamic Republic of Iran is also dangerous and will drag the entire region into the abyss of war.

It is certainly not in the interest of the American people to become involved in a new war in service of [Israel]."

