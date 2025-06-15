Pakistanis asked not to travel to Iran amid escalations

Travel advisory for Pakistani passengers issued

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has issued a travel advisory for its passengers amid escalations between Iran and Israel.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Interior, Pakistani citizens should not travel to Iran for a limited period in the wake of Israeli attacks.

The Pakistani government is closely monitoring the situation regarding the safety and security of its citizens, the statement adds.

It further stated that necessary steps and arrangements are already underway in light of the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the safe return of Pakistanis from Iran.

Israel on Friday night launched attacks on Iran and dealt huge blow to it, with extermination of top Iranian commanders and scientists.

Iran conducted retaliatory strikes and claimed to have hit military installations. With Israel and Iran tensions, Middle East is reeling and oil prices in international market have increased.

