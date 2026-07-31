Over 33,000 candidates to compete for 5,100 MDCAT seats in Sindh

KARACHI (Web Desk) – More than 33,500 candidates will compete for 5,100 medical and dental college seats in Sindh as the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) is scheduled to be held across the province on Sunday, August 16.

The entrance examination will be conducted by Sukkur IBA Testing Service at centres across Sindh, including Karachi.

According to Sukkur IBA Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Sheikh, over 33,500 candidates have registered for the test, including 20,934 female and more than 12,600 male candidates.

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) Vice Chancellor Dr Siraj Memon said a total of 5,100 seats are available in the province, comprising 2,300 MBBS and 2,800 BDS seats, including all reserved quota allocations.

He added that responsibility for this year's admissions process has been assigned to Jinnah Sindh Medical University.

In Karachi alone, 10,661 candidates will appear for the examination, including 8,186 female and 2,475 male candidates.

Other examination centres will host 9,470 candidates in Hyderabad, 3,066 in Larkana, 2,067 in Mirpurkhas, 2,511 in Shaheed Benazirabad, and 5,462 in Sukkur. An additional examination centre has also been established in Islamabad, where 300 candidates will take the test.

The Karachi examination centre will be located at NED University, where seating arrangements for parents have been made at a nearby banquet facility.

Candidates have been instructed to reach their examination centres by 6:30 a.m. The test will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions to be completed in three hours.

The minimum passing score has been set at 55% for MBBS admissions and 50% for BDS admissions. There will be no negative marking.

Dr Asif Sheikh said the official answer key will be uploaded after the examination, while candidates will be allowed to retain carbon copies of their answer sheets for transparency. The results are expected to be announced by August 22.

