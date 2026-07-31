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PTI finalises backup protest plan if Minar-e-Pakistan rally is denied permission

PTI finalises backup protest plan if Minar-e-Pakistan rally is denied permission
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Summary PTI says it is pursuing permission for its August 5 Minar-e-Pakistan rally, while preparing alternative protest venues in Lahore if approval is withheld.

LAHORE (Web Desk) -The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has prepared a contingency plan for its planned August 5 public gathering after indicating that it will shift its protest to another location if permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan is not granted.

According to party sources, PTI remains in regular contact with the Lahore district administration and is actively pursuing its application submitted to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore seeking approval for the event.

Sources said that if the administration authorises the gathering, the rally will take place at Minar-e-Pakistan as scheduled. However, if permission is refused, the party's Lahore leadership and workers will assemble at an alternative venue to stage a protest, where senior leaders are also expected to address participants.

PTI is reportedly considering several locations for the alternative demonstration, including Azadi Chowk, Bhatti Chowk, Liberty Chowk and GPO Chowk. One of these sites will be selected should the administration reject the request for the Minar-e-Pakistan event.

Party insiders further said that PTI lawmakers and ticket holders are expected to lead rallies from their respective constituencies towards the designated protest venue.

The final decision, according to party sources, will depend on the response of the district administration. If approval is granted, the gathering will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan; otherwise, the party will proceed with a protest at one of the alternative locations in Lahore. 

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