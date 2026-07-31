President Zardari, PM Shehbaz call for stronger mine safety after Quetta coal mine tragedy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep grief over the deaths of workers in the coal mine accident in the Soranj area near Quetta and called for permanent safety measures to protect mine workers.

President Zardari expressed sorrow over the tragic incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He prayed for the departed souls, wished patience for the families of the victims and directed authorities to ensure swift access to all workers trapped inside the mine.

He also instructed that the injured be provided with the best possible medical treatment, saying the contribution of the labour force to the country’s development is invaluable and protecting the lives and property of workers is a shared responsibility of the state.

The president stressed the need for strict enforcement of safety regulations in coal mines to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident, saying the gas buildup inside the coal mine had led to a tragic incident.

He directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other relevant institutions to continue rescue operations in an effective and timely manner while ensuring prompt rescue and medical treatment for all injured workers.

The prime minister further instructed the relevant departments to continue rescue operations until all affected workers had been provided with relief and assistance and called for permanent safety measures to safeguard the lives of coal mine workers.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the departed souls to be granted the highest ranks in the hereafter.