Maryam Nawaz seeks five-day plan for province-wide clean water supply

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed officials to submit a foolproof plan within five days to ensure the supply of safe drinking water across the province.

Chairing a meeting of the Punjab Clean Water Authority, the chief minister approved plans to restructure and modernize the authority on the lines of the Suthra Punjab initiative. The authority will be strengthened administratively and technically to improve service delivery.

Officials informed the meeting that the Clean Water Authority would be equipped with modern technology, additional human resources and transport facilities. All water tankers and filtration plants will be monitored, while RO plants and advanced filtration systems will be installed according to regional requirements.

Plant identification details, operator names, contact numbers and operating hours will also be displayed at every filtration and RO plant.

The meeting also agreed to hire an international consultancy to improve the province's clean water supply system and decided to introduce advanced Japanese and Chinese water filtration technologies.

The chief minister directed authorities to accelerate efforts to provide safe drinking water across Punjab. During the briefing, officials said mobile bottling plants had been deployed in remote areas, with operational units currently supplying clean drinking water to more than 2,400 families daily.

Maryam Nawaz also ordered the repair and maintenance of all 5,734 water filtration plants across the province and instructed officials to install additional facilities where needed. The Clean Water Authority's operations will also be expanded to cover all districts and tehsils of Punjab.

The chief minister said the Clean Water Authority would be made more efficient and organized under the Suthra Punjab model, adding that the clean water initiative was one of her top priorities. She warned that negligence or delays would not be tolerated and stressed that ensuring access to safe drinking water was as important as implementing development projects.