PM Shehbaz meets outgoing Azerbaijani envoy, praises role in bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met outgoing Azerbaijani Ambassador Khazar Farhadov and appreciated his contributions to strengthening the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

During the farewell meeting, the prime minister praised the ambassador’s efforts in promoting cooperation between the two countries in the political, trade, defence and cultural sectors. He also commended Farhadov’s role in facilitating the launch of direct flights between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

PM Shehbaz, President Aliyev reaffirm strong Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties in phone call



Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed his best wishes to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expanding bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Ambassador Khazar Farhadov thanked the Government and people of Pakistan for their warm hospitality during his tenure and reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment to further strengthening its strategic partnership with Pakistan.

The ambassador also presented the prime minister with a book based on his family’s experiences during their stay in Pakistan.