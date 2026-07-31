Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, 12 other countries establish naval defence alliance

RIYADH (Web Desk) - Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and 12 other countries established a maritime defence coalition on Thursday aimed at protecting shipping in key waterways of the Middle East.

The announcement came after military figures from dozens of countries met in Riyadh to discuss the alliance.

The Multinational Maritime Defence Coalition aims to tackle the growing challenges facing global maritime security, the alliance said in a joint statement.

The alliance will serve as a framework for maritime defence cooperation, “aimed at enhancing maritime security, protecting freedom of navigation, securing international trade routes and energy supply lines, and safeguarding shared maritime interests in the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, in accordance with the provisions of international law, United Nations conventions, and international custom,” the statement said.

The founding members of the coalition include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sudan, Djibouti, and Somalia.