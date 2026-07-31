Four terrorists killed, two explosive vehicles destroyed in Balochistan: ISPR

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed four terrorists and destroyed two explosives-laden vehicles during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Khuzdar district on Thursday, according to the military's media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was launched after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists belonging to what it described as the Indian proxy group "Fitna al Hindustan".

According to the ISPR, security forces intercepted the movement of two explosives-laden vehicles that had been configured as Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) before they could be used.

The military said troops acted swiftly to destroy both vehicles and neutralised the four terrorists operating them during the operation.

The ISPR said sanitisation operations were continuing in the area to eliminate any other suspected terrorists believed to be present.

It added that Pakistan's security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue counter-terrorism operations under the "Azm-e-Istehkam" campaign, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan.

The military reiterated its commitment to continuing operations aimed at eliminating what it described as foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.