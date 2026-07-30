121 killed in Pakistan since monsoon season began, says NDMA

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released updated figures on the human and material losses caused by the ongoing monsoon rains across Pakistan, reporting 121 deaths since the start of the season on June 26.

According to the NDMA, eight people were killed and 17 injured during the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 121. A total of 381 people have been injured in rain-related incidents.

The fatalities include 55 children, 41 men and 25 women, the authority said.

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Provincial data showed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded the highest number of deaths with 55, followed by Punjab with 45, Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 10, Balochistan with eight, Sindh with two, and Gilgit-Baltistan with one.

The NDMA said Punjab reported the highest number of injuries at 279, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 80, Balochistan with 15, Azad Jammu and Kashmir with five, and Sindh with two.

The report added that the monsoon rains have damaged 901 houses, swept away 459 livestock, and caused damage to 36 bridges and 25 kilometres of roads across the country.