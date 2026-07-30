Ahsan Bhoon calls for political consensus on new provinces

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Supreme Court Bar Association president Ahsan Bhoon has said the creation of new administrative units is essential to resolving Pakistan's fundamental challenges, urging political parties to build consensus on the issue.

Speaking at Pakistan's first Economic Summit, Bhoon congratulated Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Gohar Ejaz, SM Tanveer, and Mian Aamir Mahmood for organizing the event. He said Mian Aamir Mahmood had effectively highlighted the country's major issues.

Bhoon said the failure to establish new administrative units was one of Pakistan's core problems, noting that Article 1 of the Constitution allows for the creation of new administrative units.

"The establishment of new administrative units is the solution to the country's fundamental problems," he said.

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He criticized political parties for neglecting the rights of others once they come to power and urged politicians to develop the courage to tolerate differing opinions.

"All political parties should reach a consensus on the demands for new provinces," he said.

Referring to national security, Bhoon said Pakistan's enemies sought to destabilize the country, while the armed forces continued to make sacrifices to protect the nation.

He also praised Pakistan's performance in the recent conflict with India, saying the country had emerged successful by the grace of God, and commended the field marshal and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for their leadership.

Bhoon reiterated that Mian Aamir Mahmood had accurately identified the country's pressing challenges and said the government must address them. He stressed that all stakeholders should work together for the welfare and prosperity of the people.