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Bushra Bibi moves Constitutional Court for suspension of sentence, bail

Bushra Bibi moves Constitutional Court for suspension of sentence, bail
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Summary Bushra Bibi petitions the Federal Constitutional Court, seeking suspension of her sentence and bail, citing health concerns and prison conditions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Bushra Bibi has filed an appeal in the Federal Constitutional Court seeking suspension of her trial court sentence and release on bail.

In her petition, she argued that she developed an eye condition while in custody and underwent eye surgery during her imprisonment. The appeal states that, given her health condition and status as a woman, she is entitled to suspension of her sentence and release on bail.

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The petition further claims that Bushra Bibi was kept in solitary confinement, where she was allegedly denied adequate medical treatment and proper care.

The appeal also alleges that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has deliberately delayed proceedings on applications seeking suspension of her sentence.

Bushra Bibi has requested the court to suspend the trial court's sentence and order her release on bail pending further legal proceedings. 

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Federal Constitutional Court Imran Khan Pakistan Judiciary Pakistan Politics

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