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ATC declares Aleema, Uzma Khan proclaimed offenders in October 4 protest case

ATC declares Aleema, Uzma Khan proclaimed offenders in October 4 protest case
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Summary The court declared Aleema and Uzma Khan proclaimed offenders and issued perpetual arrest warrants against them

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday declared Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of the PTI founder Imran Khan, proclaimed offenders in connection with the October 4 protest case and issued their perpetual arrest warrants.

The case was heard by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, during which police informed the court that the legal process required for declaring the two women proclaimed offenders had been completed and a compliance report had been submitted.

After reviewing the police report, the court declared Aleema and Uzma Khan proclaimed offenders and issued perpetual arrest warrants against them. The court also directed the authorities to submit details of their properties.

The case stems from an FIR registered at Kohsar Police Station over the October 4 protest. Further proceedings have been adjourned to a later date.
 

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