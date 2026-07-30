Six abducted labourers found shot dead in Turbat

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Six labourers who were abducted two days ago from Turbat in Balochistan have been found dead after being shot, police said, as authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

According to police, the bodies of the six abducted men were recovered and shifted to a hospital after local administration officials reached the site. Police said the victims had sustained gunshot wounds, while efforts were underway to complete the investigation and verify their identities.

Security sources identified the deceased as Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Taimoor, Muhammad Parvez, Muhammad Wazir, Muhammad Amjad and Muhammad Yahya.

Balochistan Adviser for the Home Department Babar Yousafzai confirmed that the bodies recovered from Turbat were those of the six abducted labourers. He said four of the victims belonged to Punjab, while two were residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Yousafzai, seven labourers were abducted by armed attackers from the Kalatak area of Turbat two days ago. He said one of the workers was shot dead immediately after the abduction, while the remaining six were taken away and later found dead.

The incident follows another recent attack in Mashkail, Balochistan, where five non-local labourers were killed. The victims had been working on development projects in the province and contributing to the region’s construction and economic progress.

Meanwhile, in the coastal city of Gwadar, police said they rescued 12 people who had allegedly been lured from Punjab with promises of employment and then held hostage.

According to a police statement, three suspects were arrested and five vehicles were taken into custody during the operation.

The arrested suspects were identified as Baheeruddin and Nadir Shah, both residents of Awaran, while the third suspect, Abdul Majeed, belongs to Panjgur.

Officials said the attack on the labourers claimed innocent lives and targeted development efforts and employment in Balochistan. They added that such attacks reflect continued violence against unarmed civilians and workers, while security forces remain engaged in operations against militant elements in the province.