LHC grants one-week protective bail to Noreen Niazi in PECA case

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has granted one-week protective bail to Noreen Niazi, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, in a case registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Justice Sardar Akbar Dogar heard Noreen Niazi's petition seeking protective bail. During the proceedings, her counsel argued that the NCCIA had registered a case against her under the PECA Act and that there was a risk of her arrest before she could obtain interim bail from the relevant court.

The petitioner's lawyer requested the court to grant protective bail to enable her to approach the competent court for appropriate legal relief.

After hearing the arguments, the Lahore High Court accepted the petition, granted Noreen Niazi protective bail for one week and restrained authorities from arresting her during the period. The court also directed her to approach the relevant court within the stipulated time.