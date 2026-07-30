Three children among eight dead in Lahore house roof collapse

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least nine people, including three children, were killed after the roof of a rundown house collapsed in Lahore’s Baghbanpura area, leaving several others trapped under the debris.

The incident occurred near Sukh Nehar in Bhatti Muhammad Din Colony, where the roof of the house, reportedly made of mud and T-shaped iron girders, collapsed due to its poor condition.

Rescue officials said that 10 people were buried under the rubble following the collapse. Nine victims were confirmed dead, including 50-year-old Shahida, 22-year-old Ahed Ali, 12-year-old Hasnain, 60-year-old Samina, 24-year-old Komal, 23-year-old Mujahid, 7-year-old Neelam, and 8-year-old Hamad.

Rescue teams are continuing their operation, with officials saying that two to three more people may still be trapped beneath the debris.

Authorities reported that the remaining structure of the building is extremely fragile, making rescue efforts challenging as teams work carefully to recover those still missing.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic incident.

Following her instructions, Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner and other administrative officials reached the site and directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

