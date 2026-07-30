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House collapse leaves two children dead in Faisalabad

House collapse leaves two children dead in Faisalabad
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Summary Their mother and brother sustain injuries

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Two children were killed and as many injured when roof of a house collapsed in Talianwala area here on Wednesday.

The dead were identified as five-year-old Subhan and seven-year-old Rizwan. They were brothers. Their mother and a brother sustained injuries in house collapse. On information, police and rescue teams reached the spot.

The rescue teams shifted the bodies to hospital for medicolegal procedures. Police officials said the injured included six-year-old Ahmed and his mother Rizwana. They have also been shifted to hospital. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

The incident spared grief in the area. People kept visiting the family members of the victims for expressing sympathy and condolence.
 

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