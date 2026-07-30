Bilawal claims proofs of 'rigging', vows legal fight for mandate return

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has claimed that the party has video proofs of alleged rigging in first phase of AJK elections, vowing no one would be allowed to steal public mandate.

The PPP chairman has rejected the election results of 30 polling stations and demanded a transparent investigation and re-polling. He pledged to bring back all PPP’s seats through legal and constitutional means, demanding an investigation into alleged rigging during the first phase of polling.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, the PPP leader said the Kashmiris will themselves decide the matter pertaining to Kashmir, no one else will do it.

“There is video evidence of occupying and blocking 30 polling stations, we will not allow anyone to rob us of our votes and our rights, Kashmir will decide on Kashmir, no one else will,” he said.

Accusing the PML-N leaders of rigging elections, he said that Kashmiris hate the political party whose minister says that the citizens of Rawalakot are not Kashmiris, adding the solution to the situation in Kashmir lies with the PPP.

Bilawal Bhutto said stakeholders should form a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to investigate, all stakeholders should decide that there should be no more protests, no protests should be held until the Truth and Reconciliation Commission conducts an investigation and submits a report, if the commission finds the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir guilty, they are ready for accountability.

“Internet service should be restored for the people of Muzaffarabad, the turnout in the polling stations that were occupied is 99 percent.

“Our complaints will be heard before the second phase of the election. The public hates those who win elections through violence and gunfire. Our demands should be accepted before the phase two elections,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

