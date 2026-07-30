Police mobile targeted in cracker attack in Karachi, two officers injured

KARACHI – Two police officers were injured after unidentified assailants hurled a cracker at a police mobile in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, according to rescue officials.

The injured officers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East said unknown suspects threw a cracker at the police vehicle. Both injured officers are reported to be out of danger.

A heavy police contingent reached the scene and launched an investigation into the incident. Police officials said efforts are under way to determine the nature of the attack and identify those responsible.