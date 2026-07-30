Pakistan welcomes Kuwait's ratification of defence cooperation agreement

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan has welcomed Kuwait's ratification of the Pakistan-Kuwait Defence Cooperation Agreement signed in June 2023, describing it as a significant step towards strengthening the longstanding defence partnership between the two countries.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in response to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said the ratification marked another important milestone in bilateral defence relations that date back to the early 1980s. He said it reflected the shared commitment of Pakistan and Kuwait to deepen defence cooperation and further strengthen their security partnership.

The spokesperson said the agreement provides a comprehensive institutional framework for expanding cooperation across a wide range of defence-related fields. These include military training and education, joint exercises, exchanges of expertise, and other mutually agreed areas of collaboration.

He added that the agreement would further strengthen institutional linkages between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Kuwait while consolidating the longstanding defence ties between the two countries.

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According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan and Kuwait will continue to work closely to implement the agreement in accordance with its provisions. The implementation process is expected to broaden bilateral defence collaboration and reinforce an enduring partnership built on mutual trust, shared interests and close institutional cooperation.

The spokesperson also said the enhanced defence cooperation would contribute to regional peace, security and stability.

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The Defence Cooperation Agreement was signed in June 2023 and aims to provide a structured framework for expanding military collaboration between the two friendly countries. Kuwait's recent ratification formally paves the way for the agreement's implementation and the advancement of cooperation in the agreed areas.

The Foreign Office reiterated that the development underscores the commitment of both Pakistan and Kuwait to further strengthen their defence relationship and institutional engagement in the years ahead.