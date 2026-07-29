Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Kuwait foreign minister meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to deepen strategic partnership

Kuwait foreign minister meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to deepen strategic partnership
Updated on

Summary Talks focus on shared vision for peace and stronger diplomatic engagement

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Kuwait have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and promoting regional peace, as Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister was accompanied by Nassar Abdul Rahman J. Al-Mutairi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan, during the meeting, where both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and avenues to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the discussions centred on strengthening the longstanding relationship between the two countries while exploring measures to expand cooperation in areas of shared interest.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's steadfast support and acknowledged its constructive contribution towards regional peace and stability. He also praised the deep-rooted fraternal ties that have long characterised relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening its partnership with Kuwait, emphasising that the two countries share a common vision for regional peace, stability and prosperity.

The meeting underscored the importance both sides attach to maintaining close engagement and enhancing cooperation on issues of mutual concern, reflecting the enduring relationship between Islamabad and Kuwait.

Browse Topics
Field Marshal Asim Munir GHQ Middle East Pakistan Army Pakistan

Related News

Kuwaiti foreign minister concludes two-day official visit to Pakistan
Election Commission notifies winners of 13 AJK seats in Mirpur Division
War of words intensifies as PML-N and PPP lock horns after AJK polls
AJK elections: Maryam Nawaz surprised over PPP's rigging claims
Featured

Police Martyrs Day being observed across country

PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz Sharif, PML-N candidates over AJK election success

Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'

AJK CEC did not address PPP's complaints: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects rigging claims as PML-N leads in AJK polls