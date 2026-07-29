Kuwait foreign minister meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to deepen strategic partnership

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Kuwait have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and promoting regional peace, as Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister was accompanied by Nassar Abdul Rahman J. Al-Mutairi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan, during the meeting, where both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and avenues to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the discussions centred on strengthening the longstanding relationship between the two countries while exploring measures to expand cooperation in areas of shared interest.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's steadfast support and acknowledged its constructive contribution towards regional peace and stability. He also praised the deep-rooted fraternal ties that have long characterised relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening its partnership with Kuwait, emphasising that the two countries share a common vision for regional peace, stability and prosperity.

The meeting underscored the importance both sides attach to maintaining close engagement and enhancing cooperation on issues of mutual concern, reflecting the enduring relationship between Islamabad and Kuwait.