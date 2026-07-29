Election Commission notifies winners of 13 AJK seats in Mirpur Division

MUZAFFARABAD (Muhammad Alam Mir) – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission has officially notified the successful candidates from all 13 constituencies of the Mirpur Division in the first phase of the general elections.

The notification, signed by Election Commission Secretary Raja Muhammad Shakeel, confirmed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won nine seats, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured four.

According to the notification, the names, parentage, political affiliation and constituency details of all successful candidates have been formally recorded.

In Mirpur district, PML-N candidates Azhar Sadiq and Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed were declared successful, while the PPP's Qasim Majeed and Chaudhry Yasir Sultan also won their respective seats.

Also read: War of words intensifies as PML-N and PPP lock horns after AJK polls



PML-N swept all three seats in Bhimber district, where Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq and Chaudhry Tariq Farooq emerged victorious.

In Kotli district, PML-N secured four of the six seats, with Umair Naeem, Raja Muhammad Asif, Raja Riasat Khan and Raja Ayaz Ahmed declared successful. The remaining two seats were won by the PPP's Malik Zafar Iqbal and Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin.

With the issuance of the official notification, the election of all 13 members from the Mirpur Division has been formally confirmed.

Following PML-N's clear lead in the first phase, political parties are now focusing on the second phase of the elections, scheduled for August 2, when polling will be held in the Muzaffarabad Division and for 12 seats reserved for refugees from Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir residing in Pakistan.