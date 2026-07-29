Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab performance won public trust in Mirpur, says Azma

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said the results of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections reflected the people's decision, claiming that voters in the Mirpur division had expressed confidence in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s performance.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Bokhari said the people of AJK had made their choice through the ballot and that the election results should be accepted with an open heart while respecting the democratic process.

She criticised the undemocratic attitude of some political parties and said statements by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders were disappointing.

Bokhari claimed that the PML-N leadership had avoided political bitterness during the election campaign and that voters in the Mirpur division had considered the development work carried out in Punjab while casting their votes.

She said significant development projects had been completed in Punjab over the past 18 months under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, including the Suthra Punjab programme, timely drainage during rains and other public welfare initiatives.

Criticising the PPP leadership, Bokhari urged the party to highlight its own performance instead of making allegations. She said people in Sindh, particularly Karachi, continued to face challenges related to transport, sanitation, healthcare, education and law and order, while development projects in Punjab were producing visible results.

The provincial information minister also invited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to visit Punjab and see the development work underway across the province, including in southern Punjab, for himself.

