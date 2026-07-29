DPM Dar, Kuwait FM discuss Middle East situation, bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Wednesday, with the evolving situation in the Middle East among the key issues discussed.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister is in Pakistan on an official visit. According to the Foreign Office, the two held a "warm and productive" meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

H.E. Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, arrived in Islamabad today on an official visit at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50.



Upon arrival at Islamabad… pic.twitter.com/7sOY6qtx22 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) July 28, 2026

The two sides reviewed the broad range of Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding ties between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, with particular focus on the rapidly changing situation in the Middle East.

The visiting minister arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday at the invitation of Dar. He was received at Islamabad International Airport by Zahid Hussain, additional secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Office said the visit reflected the close and longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Kuwait, built on shared history, mutual trust and cooperation.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister is also expected to pay a courtesy call on Pakistan's leadership during his visit.

