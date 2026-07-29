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Earthquake jolts Rakhni, nearby areas in Balochistan

Earthquake jolts Rakhni, nearby areas in Balochistan
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Summary The earthquake's epicentre was located 5 kilometres southwest of Rakhni

QUETTA (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale jolted Rakhni and surrounding areas of Balochistan on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The earthquake's epicentre was located 5 kilometres southwest of Rakhni, while its depth was recorded at 37 kilometres.

The tremors triggered panic among residents, with people rushing out of their homes and buildings and reciting prayers.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage following the earthquake.

The administration and relevant authorities are monitoring the situation.
 

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Balochistan Pakistan

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