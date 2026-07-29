Federal board announces class 9, 10 results 2026

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the results of the Class 9 and 10 annual examinations for 2026, with female students securing seven out of the 10 top positions.

The results were announced during a ceremony attended by Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as the chief guest. FBISE Chairman said that 292,831 students appeared in the examinations, while 86 cases related to cheating were reported.

According to officials, a total of 1,006 examination centres were established. Around 2,012 supervisory staff members and 6,996 invigilators performed duties during the examinations.

The chairman added that 4,855 teachers were engaged for paper evaluation, while 10,706 teachers had applied for checking duties.

In the Science Group, Afeera Ijaz secured first position with 1,089 marks, followed by Amna Nauman who obtained 1,088 marks. Huzaifa Haider achieved third position with 1,086 marks.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Education Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui congratulated the successful students and said such events mark the beginning of future achievements.

He emphasized the importance of adapting to a changing world, saying that education and knowledge remain essential for progress while maintaining a connection with values and traditions.

How to Check Results

Students appearing examinations can access their SSC Part I and II results online through the board’s official website.

Candidates need to visit the FBISE results portal, select the SSC Part II First Annual Examination 2026 option, enter their roll number, and submit the details.

The result card will display subject-wise marks, grades, total score and overall status. Students are advised to verify their personal information for accuracy.

Students can also receive their results via SMS by sending “FB” followed by a space and their roll number to 5050.

FBISE will additionally issue an official result gazette containing the results of affiliated institutions.

