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AJK police say banned JAAC behind Rawalakot violence, claim heavy weapons seized

AJK police say banned JAAC behind Rawalakot violence, claim heavy weapons seized
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Summary AJK policfe said the proscribed organisation was working under a hidden agenda aimed at disturbing peace and disrupting the social fabric

RAWALAKOT (Dunya News) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Police on Wednesday accused the proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) of pursuing an agenda aimed at disrupting peace in the region, stating that sophisticated weapons had been recovered from suspects arrested in connection with recent violence.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalakot, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khawar Ali Shaukat said recent incidents in the city had contradicted the organisation's claims of conducting peaceful protests.

He stated that armed groups had attacked law enforcement personnel at several locations over the past two days, using sophisticated weapons.

According to the police official, one Rangers personnel was killed while around 15 police officers and other security personnel were injured in the attacks.

Shaukat said the incidents suggested that the proscribed organisation was working under a "different agenda" aimed at disturbing peace, disrupting the social fabric and damaging the region's atmosphere of brotherhood.

He said several suspects allegedly involved in the violence had been arrested and a significant quantity of weapons, including heavy arms, had been recovered. An automatic American-made weapon was also among the items seized, he claimed.

The SSP rejected misleading narrative circulating on social media, saying the organisation was presenting itself as peaceful while accusing security forces of targeting protesters.

He maintained that law enforcement agencies had exercised restraint throughout the unrest and responded only when their personnel came under attack.

He warned that the restraint shown by law enforcement agencies should not be mistaken for weakness.
 

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