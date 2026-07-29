Pakistan calls for halt to Israeli settlements, annexation in Palestine

(Dunya News) - Pakistan has called on the international community to ensure the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and ongoing peace initiatives, warning that Palestinians continue to face a severe humanitarian crisis despite the truce.

Speaking at a UN Security Council open debate on the Middle East and the Palestinian issue, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said more than 1,100 Palestinians had been killed since the ceasefire came into effect.

He said nearly two million Palestinians remained confined to around 30% of Gaza, while reports of a large earthen barrier being constructed across the territory raised concerns that Israeli occupation and control could become further entrenched over nearly 70% of Gaza.

Asim urged the Security Council to call for an immediate end to Israeli settlement activities and reject any efforts aimed at annexation, forced displacement or changes to the demographic and geographic character of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

