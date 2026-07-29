Security forces kill 32 terrorists in KP, Balochistan operations

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed 32 terrorists in multiple operations against Indian proxies “Fitna al Khwarij and Fitna al Hindustan” in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“On night 28/29 July 2026, multiple intelligence-based area sanitization and targeted operations were conducted in district Khyber of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. During these targeted operations, security forces effectively engaged different terrorist locations killing twenty four terrorists belonging to Fitna al Khwarij,” Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Meanwhile, security forces have also conducted multiple IBOs in Nushki district of Balochistan where after an intense engagement eight terrorists were killed.

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Weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices used by terrorists were also recovered and destroyed during operations.

ISPR said sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area.

“Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm e Istehkam’ (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” ISPR said.

