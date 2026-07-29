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Policeman martyred as operation against terrorists continues in Swat

Policeman martyred as operation against terrorists continues in Swat
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Summary Police said security personnel had surrounded the area and confined the terrorists to Shalkho Sar

SWAT (Dunya News) - An Elite Force constable was martyred during an ongoing joint operation against terrorists in the Shalkho Sar area of Swat's Kabal tehsil, police said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Swat police spokesperson Nasir Iqbal Karimi, Constable Gulfam was killed while "bravely fighting the terrorists" during the operation on Tuesday night.

The operation is being jointly conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Swat Police and Upper Swat Police under the supervision of the Malakand regional police officer and the district police officers of Swat and Upper Swat.

Police said security personnel had surrounded the area and confined the terrorists to Shalkho Sar. The statement also claimed that the militants had suffered heavy casualties, though the exact number was not disclosed.

Swat District Police Officer Umar Khan said law enforcement personnel remained committed to maintaining peace and would not allow anyone to undermine security in the region.

He added that the police would continue to make sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The operation comes amid reports of militant presence in the Kabal and Matta tehsils of Swat, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues to face security challenges.
 

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