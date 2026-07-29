AJK elections: Maryam Nawaz surprised over PPP's rigging claims

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has shown her surprise over Pakistan Peoples Party’s allegations of election rigging in Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections, asking in a sarcastic remark, “What time is Doomsday?”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said the PPP, which she described as “a master of subtle electoral manipulation,” was now complaining about rigging.

“PPP, which is a master of fine-tuned election rigging, is now crying foul over rigging. What time is Doomsday?” she wrote.

Earlier, the chief minister said that if the PPP had delivered on governance, performance and a public welfare agenda, it would not have spent its time attacking political opponents.

She claimed the party had little to show for its 17 years in power in Sindh, adding that voters in Azad Jammu and Kashmir had endorsed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) because of its development-focused initiatives.

Maryam Nawaz said people had voted for projects and programmes such as the Green Bus, Apni Chhat Apna Ghar housing scheme, Apna Khet Apna Rozgar, the Kisan Card, improved road infrastructure and better law and order.

She urged the PPP to stop alleging election rigging, assess its own performance and accept the electoral outcome. She also called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to accept the party’s defeat in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and focus on addressing the challenges facing Sindh.