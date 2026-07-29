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Kuwaiti foreign minister concludes two-day official visit to Pakistan

Kuwaiti foreign minister concludes two-day official visit to Pakistan
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Summary Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah concluded a two-day Pakistan visit focused on bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah concluded his two-day official visit to Pakistan and departed for Kuwait.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the additional secretary for the Middle East at Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs saw the visiting dignitary off at Islamabad International Airport.

During the visit, the Kuwaiti foreign minister held meetings with Pakistan's leadership to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation in trade, investment, energy, manpower and other areas of mutual interest.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

The Foreign Office said both countries reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening partnerships across a range of sectors. 

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