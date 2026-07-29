PM Shehbaz, Kuwait FM reaffirm solidarity and deepen cooperation across key sectors

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Kuwait have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation across key economic sectors while pledging closer coordination on regional peace efforts during talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister called on the prime minister during his official visit, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers for defence, commerce, national food security and research, communications, maritime affairs and petroleum, the adviser to the prime minister, and senior government officials also attending the meeting.

PM Shehbaz warmly welcomed the visiting dignitary and conveyed his best wishes to Kuwait's Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Recalling the longstanding fraternal relationship between Pakistan and Kuwait, the prime minister said the partnership had been built on shared values, mutual trust and decades of close cooperation, adding that the two brotherly countries had consistently stood by one another during challenging times.

A significant part of the meeting focused on the evolving regional situation. PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan's full solidarity with the leadership and people of Kuwait and strongly condemned attacks on Kuwait and other brotherly Gulf countries during the ongoing regional conflict.

He said Pakistan was continuing to play the role of an honest and sincere mediator and facilitator in efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region. The prime minister also thanked the Kuwaiti leadership for supporting Pakistan's diplomatic initiatives to promote dialogue and de-escalation.

Islamabad: 29 July 2026.



His Excellency Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today.



Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with the Federal… pic.twitter.com/6lKgMi1MKP — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) July 29, 2026

Turning to bilateral relations, Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in ties between the two countries and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to broadening cooperation in trade, investment, energy, agriculture, information technology, maritime affairs and human resource development.

He also praised the Kuwaiti government for hosting the Pakistani community, acknowledging the contributions of Pakistani expatriates towards Kuwait's socio-economic development.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah conveyed greetings and best wishes from the Kuwaiti leadership to the prime minister and reiterated Kuwait's commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister also expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan's role in advancing dialogue and diplomacy during the ongoing regional crisis. He particularly acknowledged the contributions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in efforts aimed at helping resolve the crisis and restore regional peace.

He further thanked Pakistan's leadership and people for their solidarity and steadfast support for Kuwait during the difficult period.

The two sides underscored the importance of maintaining close consultation and coordination on bilateral and regional issues and agreed to continue engagement through the exchange of official delegations in the near future to carry discussions forward.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz also reiterated his invitation to the Crown Prince of Kuwait to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at a mutually convenient time, reflecting both countries' shared commitment to sustaining high-level political engagement and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.