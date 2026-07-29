Pakistan introduces four-year digital Hajj registration system from 2027

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf has announced a new four-year Hajj registration and waiting list system, enabling pilgrims to choose their preferred Hajj year in advance for the first time.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said prospective pilgrims would be able to reserve their preferred Hajj year by depositing an estimated 10% of the total Hajj cost at the time of registration.

He said the 2027–2030 Hajj Policy is designed to promote transparent and digital governance, accountability, merit-based selection and improved facilities for pilgrims.

Describing the initiative as a major reform, the minister said the policy would allow the government to sign three- to four-year contracts for accommodation, transport, catering, air travel and cargo services, helping improve service quality while reducing costs.

Sardar Yousuf said the entire Hajj process, from registration and selection to grievance redressal and post-Hajj evaluation, would be managed through a fully digital system.

He added that the Hajj quota would remain 60% for the government scheme and 40% for the private scheme from 2027 to 2030 unless revised by the federal cabinet.

According to the minister, the government will gradually shift from directly managing Hajj operations to serving as a regulator, monitor and quality assurance body, while increasing the role of the private sector.

Pilgrims will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis through a transparent digital waiting list, he said.

The government will also introduce multiple Hajj packages with varying durations under the official Hajj scheme, allowing pilgrims to choose options that best suit their needs and budgets.

Sardar Yousuf said all procurement and contracts would be awarded transparently under government procurement rules in both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He added that any unspent amount from Hajj dues collected after the completion of Hajj operations would be refunded to pilgrims.

The minister further announced that both public and private Hajj arrangements would be independently reviewed by a third party, while the registration and monitoring of private Hajj operators would be based on their performance and compliance with prescribed service standards rather than quota allocation alone.