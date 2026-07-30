DSP among 11 policemen martyred, 15 terrorists killed in Hangu attack

HANGU (Dunya News) – Eleven police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were martyred after terrorists attacked the Khazina Banda checkpoint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu district late on Tuesday, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, officers put up a strong resistance during the operation against the attackers. In the ensuing exchange of fire, 11 police personnel, including DSP Diyar Khan, embraced martyrdom, while 15 militants were killed.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mujahid Hussain said a total of 28 police personnel were injured during the operation. The wounded officers were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

The militants of Fitna al-Khawarij burnt three police vehicles and also took one with them.

Police said the operation against the militants remains under way, with security forces cordoning off the area and intensifying search operations to eliminate any remaining attackers.

Senior police officials said the injured personnel are being provided with the best possible medical care, adding that the sacrifices of the martyred officers would not be in vain.

Those martyred in the assault were laid to rest after funerals, attended by a great number of people and officers.

Read More: Nefarious designs of Fitna al-Khawarij thwarted in Hangu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has condemned terrorist attack on police checkpost in Hangu on Wednesday.

The interior minister in a statement issued here on Wednesday said the brave policemen thwarted nefarious designs of Fitna al-Khawarij by sacrificing their precious lives.

Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the martyred personnel and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel. He added Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is on the front line in the war against terrorism, adding he saluted their eternal sacrifices.