Nefarious designs of Fitna al-Khawarij thwarted in Hangu

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has condemned terrorist attack on police checkpost in Hangu on Wednesday.

The interior minister in a statement issued here on Wednesday said the brave policemen thwarted nefarious designs of Fitna al-Khawarij by sacrificing their precious lives.

Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the martyred personnel and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel. He added Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is on the front line in the war against terrorism, adding he saluted their eternal sacrifices.

Eight police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were martyred after terrorists attacked the Khazina Banda checkpoint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu district late on Tuesday, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, officers put up a strong resistance during the operation against the attackers. In the ensuing exchange of fire, seven police personnel, including DSP Diyar Khan, embraced martyrdom, while eight militants were killed.

