High power bills, fuel prices making life hard for people: Hafiz Naeem

MULTAN (Dunya News) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said the government is continuously burdening people by increasing electricity bills and petroleum levy.

Addressing a ceremony here on Wednesday, JI leader criticised the government's economic, educational, and public policies, saying the country has divided education systems between the rich and the poor. Quality education is the fundamental right of every citizen, not a charity.

He said electricity bills are being dropped on the public like a bomb, while huge sums of money are being collected from the public in the name of petroleum levy.

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief said that the public is being robbed in the form of every litre of petroleum levy and the poor are paying taxes on everything, but the state is not fulfilling its basic responsibilities.

A large portion of the national budget goes in paying interest, while the public does not have access to education, health and other basic facilities.

He claimed that 11,000 government schools in Punjab have been outsourced and preparations are under way to outsource more schools.

Millions of children are deprived of quality education. A plane worth billions of rupees is being purchased. It is the constitutional responsibility of the government to provide good and quality education, he stressed.

Talking about political situation in the country, he said the country has a system of family politics and monopoly. He expressed concern over the situation in Kashmir, saying that the blood of people is flowing there, while political parties are busy doing politics of their own interests.

