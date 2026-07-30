Woman dies after roof of rundown house collapses in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A woman died when roof of a house collapsed in Bhatta Muhammad Din Colony here on Wednesday.

Eight people were rescued from the debris of the roof. According to rescue sources, six emergency vehicles and 20 rescue volunteers took part in the operation. The roof of the house was weak and caved in after excessive rains in the city.

The city administration has figured out many rundown buildings and issued notices to their owners to repair them or demolish to avoid any untoward incident.

Those retrieved from the debris sustained minor injuries and were admitted to hospital. The rescue operation took many hours to complete.