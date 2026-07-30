Saudi Arabia appoints Dr Rajeh Tami new ambassador to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Saudi Arabia has appointed Dr Rajeh Tami Albugamy as its new ambassador to Pakistan, replacing Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, as the longtime allies deepen cooperation on defence, investment and regional security amid growing instability in the Middle East.

Albugamy was among eight newly appointed Saudi envoys who took the oath of office the office this week, according to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and before His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, the newly appointed ambassadors to a number of brotherly and friendly countries took the oath," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry also shared pictures of the envoys, including the new ambassador to Pakistan.

A retired major general, Albugamy later joined the Saudi Foreign Ministry with the rank of ambassador. He holds a doctorate in Human Resource Management from Brunel University London.

His appointment comes less than a year after Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a landmark Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement under which any aggression against one country would be considered an attack against both, formalizing decades of military cooperation between the two allies.