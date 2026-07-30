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President Zardari, interior minister discuss national security and political situation

President Zardari, interior minister discuss national security and political situation
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Summary President Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the security situation, discussed counterterrorism efforts in KP and Balochistan, and exchanged views on political issues.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday reviewed the country's overall law and order situation, with a particular focus on security conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

During the meeting, the interior minister briefed the president on the latest security developments in both provinces and outlined ongoing measures aimed at countering terrorism.

President Zardari commended the Pakistan armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and police for their professionalism, bravery, and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He said the entire nation stands alongside the country's security forces in efforts to eliminate terrorism and ensure lasting peace.

The two leaders also held detailed discussions on the prevailing political situation in the country and exchanged views on other important matters of national interest. 

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