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Pakistan Navy rescues stranded fishing vessel near Gwadar, saves 19 crew members

Pakistan Navy rescues stranded fishing vessel near Gwadar, saves 19 crew members
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Summary Pakistan Navy rescued fishing vessel AL JALALI stranded near Gwadar after engine failure, ensuring safety of 19 crew members and providing aid amid rough sea conditions.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Navy successfully rescued fishing vessel AL JALALI, stranded about 120 NM south of Gwadar after engine failure.

The rescue operation, coordinated through JMICC, ensured the safety of all 19 crew members, including 11 Pakistanis and 8 Iranians.

PNS TAIMUR provided food, drinking water & medical assistance before safely towing the vessel towards shore despite adverse monsoon conditions in the North Arabian Sea.

“Operation underscores PN’s readiness to safeguard lives at sea and respond swiftly to maritime emergencies,” the Pakistan Navy said in a press release.
 

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