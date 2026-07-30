Pakistan 'doing its utmost' to restore Iran-US talks under Islamabad MoU, FO says

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan is making all-out efforts to bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last month, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, FO spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan was concerned over the fragile security situation in the Middle East despite a relative calm in recent days, which had raised hopes for a lasting ceasefire and the resumption of dialogue.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance that diplomacy and dialogue remained the “only viable path forward” to resolve disputes and reduce tensions.

“We welcome all efforts aimed at sustaining cessation of hostilities and resumption of dialogue between Iran and the US,” Andrabi said, adding that Pakistan remained engaged in diplomatic efforts and would continue its role.

Pakistan urges restraint, calls for revival of Islamabad MoU

The FO spokesperson said negotiations were continuing to normalise the situation, particularly regarding tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, and to support de-escalation efforts.

He said Pakistan was making its “utmost” efforts to bring both sides back to the framework of the Islamabad MoU so that outstanding issues could be addressed in the spirit of the agreement and the Pakistan-Qatar joint statement issued on June 22.

Andrabi urged the United States and Iran to show “maximum restraint” and honour their commitment to restart technical-level talks under the Islamabad MoU and the Pakistan-Qatar joint statement.

Regional tensions rise after renewed hostilities

The US-Iran MoU was signed on June 18 following weeks of diplomatic efforts aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the wider Middle East conflict through continued negotiations.

However, tensions escalated again on July 7 after Iran targeted commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, including a Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker, accusing Washington of violating the agreement. The incident was followed by multiple rounds of US strikes on Iranian military targets.

The conflict later expanded as Yemen’s Houthi rebels imposed a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, adding another major shipping route to the crisis.

On Wednesday, the conflict spread to additional fronts after explosions struck a natural gas loading facility in Egypt and reports emerged that a US-owned floating storage tanker was hit by a drone.

US military carries out 'heavy wave' of retaliatory strikes on Iran for attack on bases



Meanwhile, the United States and Saudi Arabia carried out joint strikes against Iran-backed paramilitary groups in Iraq in response to attacks targeting US forces and Saudi oil facilities.

On Thursday, after a nearly week-long pause, the US launched fresh strikes on Iran in retaliation for Tehran’s targeting of American bases in Jordan.

FO rejects DW documentary on Pakistan’s nuclear programme

The Foreign Office also rejected a recently released documentary by Germany-based broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, describing it as “misleading” and based on speculation.

Tahir Andrabi said the documentary was merely a repetition of “hackneyed and speculative commentary” supported by biased sources.

He stated that the programme reflected either a “profound misunderstanding” of Pakistan’s nuclear history and policy evolution or a deliberate disregard for the rationale behind the country’s nuclear programme.

Andrabi questions DW’s journalistic standards

Commenting on DW’s decision to broadcast the documentary, the FO spokesperson said presenting such content could harm the broadcaster’s credibility and reputation for professional journalism.

He stressed that responsible journalism required thorough verification, balanced analysis and proper context rather than promoting unverified claims and assumptions.